Both Bond County high school baseball teams will be playing at the Gateway Grizzlies’ GCS minor league ballpark this week.

Greenville High School will battle South Central on Thursday and the Mulberry Grove Aces face Morrisonville Friday.

The action begins both days at 4:30 p.m. The stadium is located in Sauget along Interstate 255, south of I-55/70.

Tickets are available at both schools. They will also be sold at the stadium gate.