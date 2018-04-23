Rough Weekend For Baseball Comets

It was a tough Saturday at Carlyle for the Greenville baseball Comets in a three-team round-robin affair.

The Comets lost two twice. They were edged by North Clay 8 to 7, and fell to Carlyle 7 to 0.

In the North Clay game, Jonathan Barnes drove in three runs. Trent Hlafka had two hits including a home run and Logan Doll also pounded out two hits.

Against Carlyle, Logan Doll had another two-hit game.

The baseball Comets host Southwestern Tuesday, go to Mascoutah Thursday and play at home Friday against Carlinville.