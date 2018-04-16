Teams Play At GCS Park

Mulberry Grove and Greenville played high school baseball games last week at the Gateway Grizzlies GCS minor league field.

The Mulberry Grove Aces defeated Morrisonville 3 to 1.Brayden Mosley was the winning pitcher. In seven innings, he struck out 12.

The Greenville Comets were defeated by South Central to 4 to 2.

In another game last week, the game between the Comets and Staunton was halted due to darkness with the score tied 6 to 6.

The South Central Conference game will be concluded at a later date. Jonathan Barnes was pitching in the sixth inning and got out of a tough situation.

Logan Doll led the Comets on offense.