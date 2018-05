Greenville High School teams performed well Tuesday in the South Central Conference meets at Litchfield.

The Lady Comets finished second out of 10 teams while the GHS boys were third, just two points out of second place.

Madelyn Daiber was conference champion in two events. She placed first in the shot put and discus.

Alexis Feaster won the conference long jump and Hunter Matthews claimed the boys’ high jump championship.