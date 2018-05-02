3 Disciplines Racing will be hosting the Gateway Triathlon at Carlyle Lake on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The triathlon will begin in the Dam West Day Use Area at 8:00 a.m. and will consist of two groups, beginner and advanced, competing in a timed swim, run and bike course. The swim portion will take place on the south side of the main beach. The route of the run course will take participants East across the Main Dam and Saddle Dam II. The bike course will start at the Main Dam and will travel North on Clinton and Bond County roads. While visiting Carlyle Lake during the triathlon, visitors are encouraged to take extra caution while driving in the areas of the triathlon course.

Due to the number of participants and public safety, Lake Road, located adjacent to the Dam West Recreation Area, will be temporarily closed at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018 until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018 to accommodate event setup. The closure will be from the West Spillway entrance to the entrance of Dam West Boat Ramp. The Dam West Boat Ramp and West Spillway Recreation Area will remain open to the public during the event.

For more information on the event, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email us at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.