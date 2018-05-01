High School Bass Fishing Sectional

Area high school teams will compete in Illinois High School Association bass fishing sectional tournaments Thursday.

Greenville is one of 14 schools in the Coffeen Lake Sectional. Others include Breese Mater Dei, Highland, Litchfield, Mt. Olive, Trenton Wesclin and Triad.

Carlyle, South Central and Patoka have been assigned to the Forbes Lake Sectional, in the Kinmundy area.

The Nashville and Okawville teams will fish in the Rend Lake Sectional.

Three boats from each of the 22 sectionals will advance to the state tournament at Carlyle Lake May 18 and 19.