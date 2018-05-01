Lady Panthers Qualify For Post Season Tourney

The Greenville University softball team has qualified for the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Association post-season tournament.

The Lady Panthers finished second with a 15 and 3 record. The conference tournament is Thursday through Saturday in St. Anne, Missouri.

Three former Mulberry Grove High School players have had important roles in the Lady Panthers’ success.

Kate Jolliff Rosado is leading the squad in hitting with a 453 average. She has 9 home runs, 48 hits and 44 runs batted in. Rosado was named the SLIAC hitter of the week on April 24.

Becca Oldham has a 362 batting mark with 6 home runs, 34 hits and 32 RBIs.

Josie Koontz has put up a 260 batting average with 27 hits and 25 runs scored.

All three players are seniors.