Another Tourney For Senators

The Watson’s Senators Junior Legion baseball team continued to play good baseball over the weekend.

Watson’s won two of three games to finish second in the Decatur Midwest Slugfest. Rain jumbled the tourney schedule.

After a six-hour delay Saturday, the Senators rolled to an 11 to 0, five-inning victory over the St. Louis Surge. They posted 9 runs in the first inning. Jonathan Barnes was the winning pitcher, tossing a one-hitter.

Offensive leaders were Drew Frey with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Logan Doll and Barnes banged out two hits apiece. Doll and Mason Barnes drove in two runs apiece and Jonathan Barnes, Wil Harnetiaux and Hunter Gray also had RBIs.

A second game scheduled for Saturday was rained out.

Returning on Sunday, the Senators withstood a one and one-half hour delay to beat the Plainfield Bolts from Indiana, 8 to 1.

Brock Nelson pitched a four-hit complete game for the win.

With the score tied 1 to 1 going into the fourth inning, the Senators took control by posting 5 runs. A base hit by Jonathan Barnes gave the local team the lead for good. Doll ripped a run-scoring triple, then Gray, Nelson and Mason Barnes drove in runs.

Mason Barnes and Peyton McCullough drove in Watson’s final two runs in the fifth.

The win put the Senators into the tourney championship game for the second straight weekend. They once again faced Central Illinois Arsenal of Springfield and were edged 1 to 0.

Gray hurled his third straight complete game, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out 6. The Barnes brothers and McCullough had hits for Watson’s.

The Senators own an 11 and 7 record for the summer. Their final tournament is this weekend in St. Louis.