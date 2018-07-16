Grand Nationals Wrap Up In Greenville

It was a very successful Eastern Grand National event last Wednesday through Saturday at the I-70 Quarter Midget Track in Greenville.

A total of 189 cars were in the races with the features being held Saturday, despite some rain.

The national event was sponsored by the I-70 Quarter Midget Association.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with National QMA Publicity Director Kristen Spicola, who gave the Eastern Grands a rave review. She said Greenville has left a positive impression with everyone involved and said Greenville may be able to host it in the future again and would draw a big crowd.

Click below to hear her comments in full:

Dan Ricklefs, I-70 association publicity and tech director, said the group hopes it can host another grand national in the future, since this one went very well. He said he received a lot of good feedback. Several people said it was the best they’ve attended. He said local people helped and many came from outside the area.

Click below to hear more:

The I-70 quarter midget track is on the Bond County Fairgrounds. The association will host a QMA Regional event August 4 and 5.