HEAT Athletes Compete In Florida

By
WGEL
-
Front Row (L to R): Jack Cunningham, Gracelynn Crayne, Kyla Greenwood, Isabelle Zbinden, Auni Wollin, Kate Cunningham, Marisa Shipman Middle Row (L to R): Carly Bland, Rylin DeBlois, Kaylee Tompkins, Mackenzie Harnetiaux, Briley Kirby, Summer Spencer, Amya Greenwood, Hannah Laurent, Kamdyn Putnam, Avery Maddaleno Back Row (L to R): Raegan Skinner, Care Leible, Albany Kindernay, Madison Lofland, Sophie Harrison, Morgan Lofland, Livi Wehrle, Marcie Carroll, Ella Greenwood Not pictured: Alyssa Aubuschon, Faith Duplayee, Jenna Durbin, Mila Harrell, Haylee Hediger, Marah Huber, Haley Lalor, Lainey Lessman, Bella Lueken, Leighton Warchol
kc-online-right

The week of June 11th-16th, 36 athletes from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling and Trampoline, Inc. (HEAT) traveled to Fort Lauderdale, FL to compete against other USTA (United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association) athletes across the nation.

There were 145 teams present. Many students were competing against groups of forty to fifty other competitors. Athletes placing in the top ten of their group received trophies.

The team brought home 30 trophies. Cate Leible, Kamdyn Putnam, and Kyla Greenwood, all of Hillsboro, reached the highest honor of becoming National Champion, which means they received the top score in their group out of all the competitors in their division.

(L to R) Kyla Greenwood, Kamdyn Putnam and Cate Leible

Hilltop Elite as a team also received two team trophies on floor, 2nd place in the Sub-Beginner division and 2nd place in the Advanced Beginner division. Team trophies are acquired by combining the three top athletes’ highest scores, the sum is the total team score. The team with the highest total is the winner.

Sub Beginner Team Trophy (L to R): Kyla Greenwood, Marisa Shipman and Kate Cunningham. Not pictured: Mila Harrell.
Advanced Beginner Team Trophy (L to R): Kaylee Tompkins, Avery Maddaleno, Briley Kirby, Carly Bland, Kamdyn Putnam and Livi Wehrle. Not pictured: Rylin DeBlois.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR