HEAT Athletes Compete In Florida

The week of June 11th-16th, 36 athletes from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling and Trampoline, Inc. (HEAT) traveled to Fort Lauderdale, FL to compete against other USTA (United States Tumbling and Trampoline Association) athletes across the nation.

There were 145 teams present. Many students were competing against groups of forty to fifty other competitors. Athletes placing in the top ten of their group received trophies.

The team brought home 30 trophies. Cate Leible, Kamdyn Putnam, and Kyla Greenwood, all of Hillsboro, reached the highest honor of becoming National Champion, which means they received the top score in their group out of all the competitors in their division.

Hilltop Elite as a team also received two team trophies on floor, 2nd place in the Sub-Beginner division and 2nd place in the Advanced Beginner division. Team trophies are acquired by combining the three top athletes’ highest scores, the sum is the total team score. The team with the highest total is the winner.