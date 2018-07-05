Hohlt Leaving Greenville For New FCA Position

Luke Hohlt, Southern Illinois director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and his family will soon be leaving for him to take another FCA position.

Hohlt is going to northwest Missouri to become FCA multi-area director for the Kansas City region.

He said he is excited, a little scared and overwhelmed by the upcoming move. Hohlt said his new job will be similar to what he does in this area. He said he and his family love Greenville and figured they’d be here forever. Both he and his wife grew up in Vandalia.

He has been Southern Illinois FCA director the past four years. Jeff Leidel asked Hohlt about the local FCA situation once he is gone. He said he believes the FCA leader in Benton, IL, will assume leadership of all southern Illinois FCA activities. He said a local representative has not been identified yet. Interested individuals can find out more at www.TeamFCA.org.

Luke Hohlt officially begins his new position on August 1.