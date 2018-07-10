Important Dates For Junior High Baseball Players

Seventh and eighth grade boys from Greenville, Pocahontas and Sorento, wanting to play junior high baseball later this summer, need to be aware of two upcoming events.

Jays Head Coach Trevor Stoecklin reports that a baseball camp will be held July 23 through July 27, and tryouts are scheduled for July 30 and 31. The camp and tryouts are 9 a.m. to noon each day at the Greenville Junior High baseball field.

All players must provide proof of insurance and a physical before being able to try out.

For more information call 664-1226.