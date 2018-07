The Bond County Jaguars 16/18u softball team finished in second place after going 3-1 for this past weekend. The team played in a tournament in Bethalto.

Their scores were 7-2, 7-0, 6-1, and 0-9. Taylor Weiss pitched all four games.

Their record is now 27-10.

The Bond County Jaguars will play this weekend in The July Blast Tournament.