One 8 a.m. spot is available for Friday’s Comets Golf Scramble at the Greenville Country Club.

Coach Todd Cantrill said the scramble has been a successful fundraiser for the boys’ football and basketball programs for several years. If you’re interested in participating, call Cantrill at 410-4959.

There will be at least 32 four-person teams in the event. The cost per team is $320.