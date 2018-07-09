Quarter Midget Nationals In Greenville

Racing action for the Thunder in the Cornfields Eastern Grand Nationals at the I-70 Quarter Midget track in Greenville begins Wednesday.

The track is on the Bond County Fairgrounds.

I-70 Association Publicity Director Dan Ricklefs said the group is honored to be selected to host the national event. There is an Eastern Grands, a Western Grands, and a Dirt Grands. Each year, any club that is affiliated with Quarter Midgets of America can apply to host an event. This year’s Western Grands and Dirt Grands were held in California.

Up to 200 racers are expected to compete. Ricklefs talked to Jeff Leidel about the schedule. Controlled practices will be held all day Wednesday. Thursday morning opens with pit meetings, which will be followed by qualifying. Saturday, July 14 will be a full day of feature races.

Heat races and lower mains will be held Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Action also begins at 9:30 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a full-size simulator will be at the track and a live band will perform Friday night.

Admission for fans is free. There will be a variety of vendors on site including food and drinks for sale.