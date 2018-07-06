Quarter Midget Racing Grand Nationals In Greenville

The I-70 Quarter Midget Association, based in Greenville, is hosting the Eastern Grand National event.

The action will be at the track located on the Bond County Fairgrounds.

Controlled practices begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with qualifying on Thursday, heat races Friday, and feature finals on Saturday, July 14 starting at 9:30 a.m.

There is no cost for fans to attend.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Dan Ricklefs, publicity director for the I-70 Quarter Midget Association, about the big racing event.

