Senators Second In Tourney

The Watson’s Senators’ Junior Legion baseball team finished second the weekend of July 7 & 8 in the five-team Bethalto Tournament.

The Greenville team won three of four games.

The Senators opened with a 6 to 3 win over the St. Louis Sluggers.

Trailing by a run in the fourth inning, Watson’s tied it on a squeeze bunt by Chad Stearns. In the fifth frame, the local team took the lead on Logan Doll’s two-run double and a double by Hunter Gray.

Brock Nelson earned the pitching win in relief, striking out four of the five batters he faced.

In game two, the Senator’s edged Central Illinois Arsenal of Springfield 5 to 4. They jumped out to a 3-run lead in the first, thanks to a two-run double by Wil Harnetiaux, but had to score two in the fifth to win.

Stearns got the big hit in the fifth inning, ripping a two-run triple to give Watson’s the win.

The winning pitcher was Mason Johnson. He struck out 6 in 3 innings.

The Senator’s posted a 6 to 1 win over the St. Louis Sluggers in game three.

They once again took an early three run lead with Jonathan Barnes’ hit driving in a run, and a hard-hit ball by Nelson getting past the second baseman for two runs. Two more runs were posted in the third and the Senators’ 6th run came in the fifth.

Gray got the pitching win on a three-hitter. He struck out 8.

In the championship game, the Senators fell to Central Illinois Arsenal 12 to 9.

Drew Frey, Johnson, Doll, Nelson and Harnetiaux hit safely.

The Senators are 9 and 6 for the season and play in a tournament at Decatur the weekend of July 14 & 15.