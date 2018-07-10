Watson’s Senators Tournament Wrap

In recent Junior Legion baseball action, Watson’s Senators won one of four games in a tournament hosted by Greenville University.

The Senators defeated Decatur 9 to 0 in five innings. Brock Nelson pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out 10.

Mason Barnes had three hits and an RBI for the winners. Drew Frey contributed two hits and drove in a run.

Mason Johnson posted a hit and an RBI while Jonathan Barnes and Hunter Gray also hit safely.

The Senators were edged by Shelbyville 1 to 0.

Wil Harnetiaux went the distance on the mound for the Greenville team, giving up only four hits. Hitting safely for Watson’s were Harnetiaux, Jonathan and Mason Barnes, Logan Doll, Clayton Dannaman, and Trevor Drannan.

The Senators lost to Danville as Gray tossed a three-hit complete game. Jonathan Barnes doubled and drove in a run. Doll and Harnetiaux also drove in runs while Frey, Gray and Ryan Heath also posted hits.

Alton beat the Senator’s 5 to 0 in the tournament. Mason Johnson pitched and struck out 9.

Mason Barnes banged out two hits, Grant McCullough doubled and Gray singled.

The Senators owned a 6 and 5 record after the tourney.