Watson’s Senators Wrap Up Season

The Watson’s Senators Junior Legion baseball team completed its summer season in a tournament at St. Charles, Missouri.

For the third straight weekend, the Senators finished second.

After winning three games, the Senators fell in the championship contest.

In the opening game, the Greenville team blanked St. Louis Grossman Elite 12 to 0 in five innings. Wil Harnetiaux hurled a two-hitter for the pitching victory.

Hunter Gray led the offense with three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Harnetiaux and Brock Nelson totaled two hits each.

The Senators then beat the St. Louis Midwest Surge in back-to-back games. It was a 7 to 1 win in the second game of the tournament with Jonathan Barnes pitching a complete game. He allowed just four hits and struck out 6.

Gray drove in two of the Senators’ runs.

The second contest was closer with the Senators slipping past the Midwest Surge 5 to 3.

Logan Doll had a big offensive performance with three hits and four RBIs. Drew Frey posted two hits.

Gray earned the pitching win while Nelson got the save, striking out five in two and two-thirds innings.

The Senators did a lot of running on the base paths in the first three games. Frey had 6 steals, in addition to scoring 7 runs; Harnetiaux stole 7 bases and Doll had 5 steals.

The Senators could only bang out three hits in the tourney title game, losing to Park Hills, Missouri 10 to 1. Gray drove in the only run with a triple.

The Senators completed the season with a 14 and 8 record.