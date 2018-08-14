Aces Golf Scramble

The Mulberry Grove Aces’ fundraising golf scramble is Saturday, August 18 at the Greenville Country Club.

Morning tee times are still available. The cost is $210 for teams of three.

Each golfer receives one mulligan, three drinks of their choice, lunch and a round of golf.

Teams still wanting to join can show up for the start of the morning session at 8 a.m. For more information call Bobby Koontz or Chad Nelson at Mulberry Grove High School at 326-8221.

Proceeds will benefit the boys’ basketball and baseball programs.