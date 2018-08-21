Back To School Blue Crew

Thursday, September 6, the Greenville Comets football cheerleaders will host a Back to School Little Blue Crew! The clinic will be from 4:15-7:00 p.m. in the Greenville Elementary School gym. All kids grades K-8 are invited to attend. They will learn a dance, cheers, and motion, jump, and stunting technique. Participants are invited to perform with the Comet cheerleaders during halftime of the varsity football game on September 7.

Signup sheets were sent home with students.

For more, contact Allyson Loucks at Greenville Junior High at 664-1226.