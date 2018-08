The Greenville Blue Jays junior high baseball team earned its second win of the season Friday night at Jaycee Field.

The Blue Jays edged Saunemin 5 to 4.

Saturday at home, the Blue Jays dropped two games. They lost to Mascoutah 17 to 4, and then fell to Salem 3 to 0.

Greenville hosts Gillespie Tuesday then plays in the Pontiac Tournament Friday and Saturday.