Blue Jays Split Double Header To Open Baseball Season

The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team opened its 2018 season with a doubleheader Saturday at home.

The Jays split the two games. They fell to South Central, 14 to 4, in the first contest. Greenville defeated Breese 14 to 2, in the second game in five innings.

South Central took control of the game with an 11-run second inning. Offensively for the Jays, Drew Potthast ripped a triple, Ryan Jackson had two hits and Dieken Graber and Mark Bilyeu also hit safely.

Hudson Alstat pitched well in relief for Greenville.

In the game against Breese, both teams posted two runs in the first inning. Greenville took the lead in the second as Potthast slammed a three-run double. The Blue Jays secured the win by scoring 8 times in the third inning.

Hunter Clark was the winning pitcher, tossing the first four innings. He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out 4. Ryan Harnetiaux pitched the final inning.

Potthast led the offense with four hits and four RBIs.

Jackson totaled three hits, Edward Jurgena and Clark had two hits each. Also hitting safely were Graber, Bilyeu, Trent Bohannon and Alstat.

The Blue Jays played at Teutopolis Monday and will play at Wesclin Tuesday, and at Patoka Wednesday. They play two home games Friday.