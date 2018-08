Playing in a tournament in Pontiac over the weekend the Greenville Blue Jays baseball team finished in third place.

Head Coach Trevor Stoecklin said his team played well and won two of three games.

The Blue Jays started action Friday night, beating Pontiac St. Mary’s 5 to 3.

They played twice on Saturday, falling to Pontiac 7 to 3 then beating Joliet 11 to 1.