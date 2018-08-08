Bluejays Open Baseball Season Saturday

The Greenville Bluejays baseball team opens its 2018 schedule with a home doubleheader Saturday.

The squad faces South Central at 10 a.m. and will play its second game about 12:30 p.m. Both games are on the junior high diamond.

While Greenville and South Central are playing, Breese and Nokomis will battle at the Jaycee Field. The Bluejays play the winner of the other contest at 12:30.

Greenville has a very busy first week of the season,

The Bluejays go to Teutopolis on Monday, to Trenton Wesclin on Tuesday, and to Patoka on Wednesday.

They are at home for a doubleheader on Friday, August 17. The first game at 4:30 p.m. will be at the junior high field against Vandalia. At 7 p.m. on the Jaycee Field, Greenville hosts Saunemin.

The Bluejays play twice on the junior high home field Saturday, August 18. The opponents will be Mascoutah and Salem.