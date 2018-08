The Lady Comets Volleyball program had a clean sweep Thursday against Marquette. The varsity team had two wins, 25-17, 25-17. Megan Hallemann had 6 kills and 3 blocks. Nia Ephron had 5 aces. Comets are 2-0 and headed to Altamont Tourney.

The JV team had two wins, 25-17, 25-19. Freshmen also won twice, 21-14, 21-19.

Ally Cantrill had 5 kills, Katie Hutchinson had 12 assists, and Allie Haeberer had 11 assists.