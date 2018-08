Greenville Comets sports fans will have the chance to see three of their teams scrimmage Friday night as the start of the seasons are approaching.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel talk with Athletic Director Joe Alstat about Friday’s activities and some news about the annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic to be held in January:

At the scrimmage game Friday night, WGEL will be giving out to fans key chains with the Comets football schedule.