Comets Fall To Pana In Opener

The Greenville Comets got off to a good start in their opener Friday night at Pana, but couldn’t hold on, losing 28 to 21.

Drew Frey ran back the opening kickoff about 80 yards for a touchdown, then a safety gave the Comets a 9 to 0 lead.

Pana scored two TDs in the second quarter to take a 14 to 9 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Panthers scored once in the third quarter. The Comets whittled the deficit to 20 to 15 on a Jack Woods TD run in the fourth quarter, but Pana responded another quick touchdown. Late in the game, Wil Harnetiaux scored on a short run.

GHS finished the game with 121 yards rushing and 115 yards passing. Hunter Matthews ran for 81 yards. Hunter Gray caught three passes for 32 yards and Isaac Green had two pass receptions for 42 yards. Harnetiaux completed 10 of 35 passes for 115 yards.

On defense, Mason Johnson had three interceptions.

The Comets hurt themselves with 13 penalties.

Greenville plays at Staunton this Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.