The Greenville Comets’ boys track team finished second in a triangular match Wednesday at the Greenville Country Club.

Comet Sam Knebel was the top golfer for the day. He shot a nine-hole round of 41 to be declared the medalist.

Three golfers, including Comet Christian Bauer, placed second with scores of 44.

Raymond Lincolnwood/Morrisonville was the top team with a score of 181. The Comets finished second at 190 and Ramsey/Nokomis placed third.