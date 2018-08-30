Comets In Staunton Friday

The Greenville football Comets opened the season last Friday with a 28 to 21 loss at Pana.

Head Coach Todd Hutchinson told WGEL the Comets came out of the game in good shape physically and have spent time looking at things they need to correct.

The Comets battle Staunton this Friday night in another game on the road. Hutch said the team will be ready to play.

Friday’s game will be broadcast on WGEL. The pre-game show starts about 6:40 p.m. with opening kickoff at 7.