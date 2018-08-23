Comets Open Season In Pana Friday

The Comets football season opens Friday with a road trip to Pana. As always, you’ll be able to hear every play of every game on WGEL 101.7 FM and streaming on our website, WGEL.com.

Doug Faulkner will once again provide the play-by-play this year, along with Jeff Leidel and Tom Kennedy.

Faulkner recently sat down with Comets head coach Todd Hutchinson for a pre-season discussion touching on the Comets’ history, Hutchinson’s tenure as a Comets coach, how they approach a season, and, of course, the 2018 team:

Click below to hear their conversation in full:

Be sure to catch the Comets in action Friday night, live from Pana, on WGEL 101.7 FM or streaming online at WGEL.com.