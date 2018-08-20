Former Cheerleaders Wanted For Alumni Squad

By
WGEL
-
Courtesy of Walker Photography

The Greenville Comets football cheerleaders are putting together an alumni squad for the alumni game against Hillsboro on Saturday, September 8.

Any previous cheerleaders from the Unit 2 School District are invited to join. Practices are Monday, August 20 from 5:30-7:00 PM; Monday, August 27 from 5:30-7:00 PM; and Saturday, September 8 from 3:00-4:30 PM; all at the Greenville Elementary School gym.

Alumni do not need to attend all practices to participate.

For more information, call Allyson Loucks at Greenville Junior High at 664-1226.

