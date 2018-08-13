GHS Sports Scrimmages Friday

Greenville High School Comets’ sports fans will get a chance to see three of their teams in scrimmage situations Friday.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the GHS volleyball team will scrimmage in the gym, the soccer field will scrimmage on Tom Doll Field and the football team will scrimmage under the lights at Don Stout Field. Admission to the games is either a bar of soap, to be given to teams, or cans of food, which will be donated to the Bond County Food Pantry.

Click below to hear more:

At the football scrimmage, WGEL will give away key chains with the Comets football schedule on them.