Greenville University Football Preview

The Greenville University football Panthers are preparing for their 2018 season under the leadership of Head Coach Robbie Schomaker.

The Panthers have a 10-game regular schedule, but only four of them will be at home.

After starting the season September 1 at Wartburg and September 8 at Kalamazoo, Greenville will have its first home game September 15 against Northwestern of Minnesota. Greenville plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Two Greenville High School graduates are on the roster. They are junior Scott Woker and freshman Christian Moss.

Other area residents on the team are Michael Carie of Effingham, Sam Fitch of Belleville, Stephen Rulo of Jerseyville, Abias Lowe of Edwardsville, Trevor Geggie of Litchfield, Kaitroy Hubbard of O’Fallon and Nathaniel Hill of Granite City.