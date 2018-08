The Greenville Lady Comets varsity volleyball squad plays Saturday in the 8-team Altamont Tournament.

GHS is in Pool B with Cumberland, Cowden Herrick/Beecher City and Arcola. The Lady Comets take on Arcola at 9:30 a.m. and face Cumberland at 10:30. They play Cowden Herrick/Beecher City at 1:30 p.m.

Results in pool play determine who will play in the seventh, fifth, third and first place matches. Pool A includes Altamont, Nokomis, South Central and Vandalia.