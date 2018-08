In junior high sports action for Mulberry Grove teams last week, the baseball Eagles improved their record to 3 and 0 with an 11 to 0 victory over Brownstown/St. Elmo.

The Eagles play at Patoka on Tuesday and host Sandoval Wednesday.

In softball play, Mulberry Grove defeated Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 25 to 15. The softball girls travel to Patoka Tuesday, go to St. Elmo Wednesday and play at Ramsey Thursday.