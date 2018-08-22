Tough Loss For Soccer Comets

The Comets fell to Breese Central Tuesday night. Comets Coach Chance Vohlken provided this synopsis of the game…

It was a perfect evening at Tom Doll Field, as the Comets began their season in front of a large and loud home crowd. Their opponent for this season’s kickoff, was the Breese Central Cougars, a team that has given the Comets a rough go over the last 3 years. From the first whistle, it was apparent that the fans were in for a good show, and the two teams did not disappoint.

Over the first 20 minutes of the game, the Cougars looked to be just a step ahead of the Comets, playing very fast and very physical. The Comets played great team defense and caught a few lucky breaks. At the midpoint of the first half, a Cougar Midfielder and Captain, Trent Holtgrave made a marauding run up the middle and received the ball inside the penalty area. His shot went sailing over the goal, resulting in a collective exhale from the home crowd, strong enough to extinguish the candles on 1000 octogenarian birthday cakes. For the latter portion of the first half, the Comets looked to take control of the game; taking seven shots, just narrowly missing the mark on a few occasions. As the half came to a close, both teams were yet to find the back of the net. HT: Greenville 0-0 Breese Central.

The Cougars pounced on the Comets just 20 seconds into the second half, with Trent Holtgrave weaving his way through the Comet defense and finding the back of the net from about 12 yards out. The Comet response was nothing short of intense, as the next 25 minutes saw the two teams playing end to end with several shots on both sides, forcing both keepers, Evan Oakley for Greenville and Hunter Vetter for Breese, to make diving saves. In the 67th minute the Comets were weathering a short onslaught from the Cougars, when Freshman Dima Powell won possession of the ball about 30 yards from his own goal. With 90 yards to go the other direction, the Comets quickly got up field, with Powell playing to Senior Captain Kyle Sunderland, who carried the ball up past midfield. Sunderland found Sophomore Desmond Gardner on a nice through ball to the right edge of the 18 yard box, where Gardner fizzed a cross on the ground to the other side of the box. Narrowly missing Vetter’s outstretched arms, the ball made its way to Powell who hammered it into the top of the net, from the doorstep. It was the Comet’s first goal of the season and the first of Powell’s career as a Comet.

For the next 10 minutes, both teams threatened to take the lead, but it wasn’t until there was 1 minute to play that the Cougars were able to find a bit of magic. Central’s Simon Ruppel was able to drive down the field and past the last Comet Defender before finishing off of Oakley’s hand and into the back of the net, to give the Cougars the 2-1 lead with just 1 minute to play. The Comets responded by taking 2 corner kicks before the end of the game, but were unable to knock anything home and force the draw.

The Comets move to W 0 – L 1 – D 0 on the season and are back in action August 24th and 25th at the St. Anthony Tournament in Effingham, where they will play hosts St. Anthony on Friday and Salem and Harrisburg on Saturday. The next home game is Tuesday August 28th against local powerhouse, Mater Dei.