9-14 Football Scoreboard SCC & Beyond

Greenville 45 Southwestern 6

Vandalia 62 Litchfield 0

Carlinville 49 Pana 12

Staunton 20 Hillsboro 14

Gillespie 26 Roxana 20 (overtime)

Highland 68 Jerseyville 21

Breese Central 43 Carlyle 22

Mater Dei 55 Freeburg 28

Triad 29 Bethalto 7

Columbia 40 Wesclin 13

Mascoutah 47 Waterloo 7

Kincaid 46 Pawnee 0

Effingham 36 Lincoln 0

Anna 37 Nashville 14

Nokomis 69 Dupo 24

Belleville West 52 Alton 21

Aurora Waubonsie Valley 21 Edwardsville 7

Granite City 70 St. Louis Carnahan 14

Belleville Althoff 41 Mt. Vernon 0

Collinsville 38 O’Fallon 28

Carbondale 33 Centralia 26

