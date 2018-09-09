9-14 Football Scoreboard SCC & Beyond

Greenville 45 Southwestern 6
Vandalia 62 Litchfield 0
Carlinville 49 Pana 12
Staunton 20 Hillsboro 14
Gillespie 26 Roxana 20 (overtime)
Highland 68 Jerseyville 21
Breese Central 43 Carlyle 22
Mater Dei 55 Freeburg 28
Triad 29 Bethalto 7
Columbia 40 Wesclin 13
Mascoutah 47 Waterloo 7
Kincaid 46 Pawnee 0
Effingham 36 Lincoln 0
Anna 37 Nashville 14
Nokomis 69 Dupo 24
Belleville West 52 Alton 21
Aurora Waubonsie Valley 21 Edwardsville 7
Granite City 70 St. Louis Carnahan 14
Belleville Althoff 41 Mt. Vernon 0
Collinsville 38 O’Fallon 28
Carbondale 33 Centralia 26