Aces Are Baseball Conference Champions

The Mulberry Grove Aces’ baseball team won five games in the fall season, but three of them were in the recent Egyptian-Illini Conference Tournament. That performance gave the Aces the tournament championship.

The Aces won three games in four days.

Mulberry Grove battled back to beat Brownstown-St.-Elmo, 11 to 10, whipped Ramsey 11 to 0 and edged Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 3 to 2 in the title game.

Coach Chad Nelson said he was very happy how his team ended the fall season.

Click below to hear more:

Mulberry Grove also plays baseball in the spring.