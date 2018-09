In high school baseball action, the Mulberry Grove Aces picked up a 6 to 3 win last week over Cowden Herrick-Beecher City.

Last Friday, the Aces were defeated by Ramsey 9 to 1 and Mulberry Grove fell to Odin 4 to 0 Tuesday.

The Aces play at Altamont Thursday and host Ramsey Tuesday.