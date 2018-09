The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team picked up another win Saturday.

Playing at home, the Blue Jays beat Vandalia 12 to 2.

The Greenville team also lost two close contests in the past week, falling to Effingham on Monday, 2 to 1, and to Aviston last Friday, 8 to 7.

The Blue Jays play at Mulberry Grove Thursday, host Collinsville Friday and fare at home against Triad Saturday.