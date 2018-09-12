Blue Jays Baseball Head To Semifinals

The Greenville Blue Jays have advanced to the semifinals of their own IESA Class 3 regional.

Tuesday afternoon at home, Greenville defeated Pana 10 to 0.

The Blue Jays, seeded third, play second-seeded Effingham at noon Saturday. The other semifinal game at 10 a.m. Saturday will be first-seeded Newton Jasper County against fifth-seeded Taylorville.

Taylorville beat Vandalia 7 to 4 on Tuesday.

Saturday’s contests will be at the Greenville Junior High field.

The semifinal winners play for the regional title in Greenville at 4 p.m. Monday.