Blue Jays Lose In Regional

Playing in the semifinals of their own regional Saturday, the Greenville Blue Jays baseball team lost to Effingham 8 to 3.

It was a 1-1 game through three innings, and the Blue Jays trailed by a run going into the sixth. They took the lead in the top of the sixth on a triple by Ryan Jackson, a hit batter, and a two-run double from Edward Jurgena.

The lead didn’t last long as Effingham scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth on three hits, two errors, a walk and a couple of fielder’s choice plays.

Jackson was the starting pitcher and pitched well in five and one-third innings. He struck out seven, walked three, and allowed five hits and three runs.

On offense for the Blue Jays, Jackson, Jurgena, Hunter Clark and Gavin Langel hit safely with Dieken Graber, Jackson and Drew Potthast scoring runs.

The Blue Jays won a first-round regional game, 10 to 0, over Pana to advance to the semifinals. Saturday’s loss ends their season.