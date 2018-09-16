Comet Football Beast Piasa, 2-2 On Season

After a scoreless first quarter the Greenville Comets varsity football team took over the game Friday night at Southwestern Piasa.

The Comets rolled to a 45 to 6 victory, evening their record at 2 and 2.

GHS scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter on a safety and three touchdown passes. It was 38 to 0 after three quarters as the Comets scored two more TDs on runs.

Another touchdown run gave Greenville a 45 to 0 lead before Southwestern scored in the final two minutes.

Hunter Matthews had a big game at running back, carrying the ball 16 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

Wil Harnetiaux completed 16 of 21 passes for 286 yards and three TDs.

Isaac Green caught 6 of those passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Drew Frey also caught a touchdown pass, gaining 81 yards on four receptions. Mason Johnson had 5 catches for 64 yards.

On defense, Johnson and Frey had interceptions in the first half.

The Comets play at home this Friday, meeting Litchfield.