Comet Football Beats Roxana, Improves to 4-2

The Greenville football Comets celebrated homecoming Friday night with a 42 to 7 win over Roxana,

The Comets are now 4 and 2 for the season.

They led 28 to 0 at halftime and expanded the margin to 42 to 0 through three quarters.

The GHS defense held the Shells to just 77 yards of total offense.

The Comets had 129 yards rushing with Hunter Matthews gaining 122 yards. Jack Woods scored three rushing touchdowns.

Wil Harnetiaux completed 17 of 26 passes for 207 yards. Isaac Green caught seven for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Frey had 68 yards on four receptions.

Tanner Tomaschke returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a TD. He had seven tackles. Other tackle leaders for the Comets were Brian Prater, Matt Kalous and Harley Feaster.

The Comets play at Hillsboro this Friday night, The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Jeff Liedel spoke with Coach Todd Hutchinson after the game Friday night.