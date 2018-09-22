Comets Beat Litchfield Friday

The Greenville Comets football team is now over .500 for the season with a 63 to 8 win at home Friday night over Litchfield.

The Comets are 3 and 2 in the 2018 campaign with the homecoming game this Friday night.

Greenville took control of Friday’s game from the start, scoring 43 points in the first quarter and leading 50 to 0 at halftime. It was a 63-point lead after three quarters before Litchfield scored its first points of the season in the fourth period.

The Comets rushed for 259 yards on offense and completed two passes for 129 yards. Hunter Matthews ran for 126 yards on 6 carries and scored 3 TDs.

Quarterback Wil Harnetiaux threw 2 touchdown passes, one to Isaac Green and the other to Drew Frey.

Also scoring touchdowns were Jack Woods, Tommy Baker and Tanner Sidwell.

Brian Prater was 7 for 9 in extra point kicks and the Comets also had a safety.

Leading tacklers were Isiah Childerson and Tanner Sidwell with 5 each.

The homecoming game Friday against Roxana will be broadcast on WGEL.