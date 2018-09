The Greenville Comets boys’ soccer team opened play in the South Central Conference Tuesday at Carlinville.

The Comets were defeated 3 to 2 in overtime.

Scoring for GHS were Kyle Sunderland and Desmond Gardner.

The soccer Comets have a 2-4 and 1 overall record.

They have three straight home games coming up . . . against Hillsboro on Thursday, against Carlyle on Saturday and against Pinckneyville Monday. Tuesday, the Comets travel to Roxana.