Comets Fall To Vandals Friday

The Vandalia Vandals remained undefeated with a 37 to 21 football win at Greenville Friday night.

Vandalia is 3 and 0 while the Comets fell to 1 and 2.

Although Vandalia scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, the game was close in the middle quarters. GHS trailed 21-14 at halftime and after three quarters, but Vandalia outscored the Comets 16 to 7 in the fourth frame.

With the win, Vandalia was presented the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Pink Bowl trophy.

Greenville High totaled 86 yards rushing and 220 yards through the air.

Hunter Matthews ran for 73 yards.

Wil Harnetiaux completed 18 of 39 passes for 220 yards.

Mason Johnson caught six passes for 69 yards. Isaac Green had four receptions for 29 yards, Drew Frey, three for 86 yards and 1 touchdown; and Matthews 3 for 26 yards.

Jack Woods and Green scored the other two GHS touchdowns.

For Vandalia, Trevor Smalls ran for 103 yards and returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown. The Vandals threw for 126 yards.

Greenville is back on the road this Friday night, travelling to Southwestern Piasa. The game will be aired on WGEL.