Comets Soccer Wins First SCC Game

The Greenville Comets boys’ soccer team won for the first time in the South Central Conference last Thursday, beating Hillsboro 3 to 0.

Evan Oakley played in goal for the Comets and recorded the shutout.

Brock Thacker scored two goals and Desmond Gardner had the other. Kyle Sunderland was credited with two assists while Thacker had one.

A game scheduled Saturday against Carlyle was rained out.

The victory over Hillsboro was the third win in 8 games this season for the soccer Comets. GHS is on the road the rest of the week, playing at Roxana Tuesday, Pana Thursday and Bethalto Friday.