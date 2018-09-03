Comets Win At Staunton

After an opening game loss, the Greenville Comets’ football team recorded a 40 to 14 win Friday night at Staunton.

The Comets featured a balanced running and passing attack on offense and played well defensively against an experienced Bulldog squad. They led 20 to 0 at halftime, 28 to 14 after three quarters, and posted two unanswered touchdowns in the final quarter.

Quarterback Wil Harnetiaux completed 14 of 24 passes for 327 yards and five touchdowns. Drew Frey caught six of those passes for 79 yards and two TDs.

Isaac Green also grabbed two TD passes, gaining a total of 156 yards on five total receptions.

Mason Johnson caught five passes for 56 yards and one touchdown. The Comets had 162 yards rushing, 142 of them by Hunter Matthews on 31 carries.

Green had one pass interception. Matt Kalous and James Corbus recovered fumbles.

With a 1 and 1 record in the South Central Conference, the Comets play their first home game this Friday against 2 and 0 Vandalia. It has been designated as the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Pink Bowl, to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL.